Helen Julia Anderson
Helen Julia Anderson

June 17, 1931 - February 25, 2020

ROCKLAND -- Helen Julia Anderson, 88, of Rockland passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Caledonia Rehab and Retirement Home in Caledonia, Minn. She was born June 17, 1931, to Howard and Julia (Pederson) Davis. She was married to Duane Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Fish Creek Lutheran Church, Rockland. Pastor David Sorenson will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. To read a full obit or to offer online condolences you may go to www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on February 26, 2020
Events

Visitation

Monday March 02, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Cashton - Torkelson Funeral Home
720 Wisconsin Street, Cashton, WI, United States

Visitation

Tuesday March 03, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Fish Creek Lutheran Church
5467 County Road J, Rockland, WI, United States

Service

Tuesday March 03, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM

Fish Creek Lutheran Church
5467 County Road J, Rockland, WI, United States

