Heidi (Worrell) Carpenter BeronHOLMEN/LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Heidi S. Beron, 54, of Holmen and formerly of La Crescent passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in La Crosse. She was born in Mankato, Minn., Jan. 29, 1965, to Gayle "Bud" and Karen (Senne) Worrell."If you're reading this, my pain is gone. I'm off to be with Paul and Kevin, my loves. Although I'm leaving my other loves, Brandon, Cheyanne and Colton. You three have given my life purpose. I will love and miss you all very much. Stick together and enjoy life. Get a colonoscopy at 40!! Lol. I will also miss my family, my mom and dad, Bud and Karen Worrell; my brother, Robb (Erica); my sister, Patricia Mildred (had to do it); my mother and father-in-law, Tom and Ginny Carpenter; my best friends, Andrea, Kathy, Jill, Kathy, Denise and Teresa."A celebration of Heidi's life will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in the church cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 3 until 6 p.m. Monday evening at the church. A time of fellowship will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to charity in Heidi's memory. Online condolences may be given at .