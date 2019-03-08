Heather LaSeure
Heather LaSeure

March 08, 2019

Heather LaSeure Heather Angel LaSeure
Heather Angel LaSeure, 30, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly at her home Friday, March 8, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to support juvenile diabetes. Online guestbook and complete obituary at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 12, 2019
