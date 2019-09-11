Follow story
Hazel Anderson
September 11, 2019
Hazel D. "Toots" Anderson (nee Lee)
Hazel D. "Toots" Anderson (nee Lee), 91, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse.
Funeral services for Hazel will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 16, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, 500 South Main St. in Westby. Pastor Dan Wollman and Pastor Deb Jarvis will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Coon Prairie Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to: Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, Coon Prairie Cemetery or a charity of the donor's choice in Hazel's name.
