Harvey Scholl
Harvey Scholl

July 06, 2019

Harvey E. Scholl, 63, of La Crosse died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. So., La Crosse, Wis. Private family burial will be held in Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery.
A complete obituary and online condolences may be found on www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on July 8, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.