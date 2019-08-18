Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Harvey Klafke
August 18, 2019
Harvey Klafke
HOLMEN -- Harvey Klafke, 92, of Holmen passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will officiate and entombment will be in the Mormon Coulee Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
HOLMEN -- Harvey Klafke, 92, of Holmen passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will officiate and entombment will be in the Mormon Coulee Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on August 20, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Harvey
in memory of Harvey
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 20, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.