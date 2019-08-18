Harvey Klafke
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Harvey Klafke

August 18, 2019

Harvey Klafke Harvey Klafke
HOLMEN -- Harvey Klafke, 92, of Holmen passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will officiate and entombment will be in the Mormon Coulee Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on August 20, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Harvey
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 20, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.