Harvey Vincent Jostad
May 15, 2019
Harvey Vincent Jostad Jr.
TOMAH -- Harvey Vincent Jostad Jr., 81, of Tomah died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center. In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on May 16, 2019
