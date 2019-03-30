Harvey Fossen
March 30, 2019

Harvey Fossen, 78, died, surrounded by his wife and daughters, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Student Union at UW-La Crosse, in the Grandad Room #2130. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Gundersen Health System Hospice La Crosse, American Heart Association or The American Diabetes Association. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on May 11, 2019
