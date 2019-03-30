Harvey E. Fossen
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Harvey E. Fossen

March 30, 2019

Harvey E. Fossen Harvey E. Fossen
Harvey E. Fossen, 78, passed away surrounded by his family at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Saturday, March 30, 2019. An announcement with service details will be made at a later date. A full obituary may be seen at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on April 1, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Harvey
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 01, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.