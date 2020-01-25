Harverd Wagner

Harverd Wagner, 86, born March 8, 1933, to Arthur and Martha (Sommerfield) Wagner passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Morrow Home in Sparta. United in marriage Oct. 4, 1953, to Donna Clay at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah, he spent most of his life on the family farm south of Tomah. His favorite times of the year were the Spring planting season and the Fall harvesting of the crops.

Harverd is survived by his wife of 66 years; his daughters, Linda Wagner (Ted Mitiu) of Chicago and Cindy (Dave) Engstrom of Tomah; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Swanson Wagner; grandchildren, Kira (Erik) Netzke of Chicago, Michelle Engstrom (fiancée, Ryan Christianson) of St. Paul, Minn., Annaliese Wagner (fiancée, Konnor Kearny) and Edric Wagner of Madison, Wis.; and two great-grandchildren, Colt and Ayla Netzke; brother-in-law, John (Joanie) Clay; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Bringe and Jeanette Wagner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jon Wagner; brother, Maynard Wagner; and brother-in-law, Allan Bringe.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Curt S. Backhaus will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at .