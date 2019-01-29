Follow story
Harry Carl Schultz
January 29, 2019
Harry Carl Schultz
Harry Carl Schultz, 79, of La Crosse passed away Jan. 29, 2019, at Vernon Manor, Viroqua. Graveside committal services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Riverside Cemetery, rural Genoa, with Pastor David Leistekow officiating. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting with the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Harry Carl Schultz, please visit Tribute Store.
