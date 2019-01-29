Harry Carl Schultz
Plant a tree
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Harry Carl Schultz

January 29, 2019

Harry Carl Schultz Harry Carl Schultz
Harry Carl Schultz, 79, of La Crosse passed away Jan. 29, 2019, at Vernon Manor, Viroqua. Graveside committal services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Riverside Cemetery, rural Genoa, with Pastor David Leistekow officiating. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting with the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Harry Carl Schultz, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 19, 2019
Plant a tree in memory
of Harry
Plant a tree

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 19, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.