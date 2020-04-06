Harry Kubiak III

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Harry Kubiak III, 79, of Janesville passed away at Mercy Hospital Monday, April 6, 2020.

Harry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Elaine; and eight children, Harry (Karen), Kenneth (Wendy Bumgarner), David, Linda (Stewart) Ellefson, Sherry, Marcie (Steven) Kellett, James (Mary) and Vicki. Also by his 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers;, and three sisters; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents. Harry II and Mildred Kubiak.

Harry was born and grew up in the La Crosse area, below Grandad's Bluff. He was a self-starter, becoming an electronics genius as a young man. You could often find him taking things apart to try to figure out how they worked, so if needed he could bring them back to life. As he got older he enjoyed many rounds of golf at the base of the bluff. Harry also loved music and was the DJ at many sock hops. Later in life, he often jumped at a chance to initiate and organize musical organ parties as well.

He graduated from Aquinas Catholic High School in 1958 and attended DeVry Institute. While living in La Crosse, he married Elaine (Pedretti) and moved to Janesville, to start a family. He was employed by Gibbs Manufacturing and Research, heading up many electronic programs for private industry, government, and the NASA Space Program. After Gibb's closing, he then expanded his own business of Kubiak's Electronics full time until retirement. He was also one of the early initiators of the CB radio, before it became widely popular. His call sign was "the Gray Ghost." Harry was a long time Eagle's Club member and operated the Janesville Lodge, while truly enjoying his involvement with all members and guests. Harry was very resourceful and was always willing to lend a helping hand or teach someone something new. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed meeting new people. He was very proud of his wife and children, while greatly appreciating family events. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Love, The Harry Kubiak family.

