Harry 'Red' E. Hiser Jr.

Harry "Red" E. Hiser Jr., 93, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Hillview Healthcare Center. He was born in La Crosse, Sept. 7, 1925, to Harry and Goldie (Ertl) Hiser.

Harry attended Logan, but was unable to join the military due to a duck hunting injury in his youth. He went on to get his pilot's license and then it seems that the real fun began. He did area farm crop dusting and was a member of the civil air patrol. Local stories have it that he would rent small planes from the La Crosse airport, grab a few quarts of beer, invite some friends and take flights down to Prairie du Chien. There may also be a few local accounts of Harry making the first and the second ever flights beneath the Cass Street Bridge. Upon hearing this news, the management at the airport had a few things to say to Red about future airplane rentals. Harry was joined in marriage to Jean Leveraus, Aug. 30, 1949.

Harry's career was started at the Trailer company in La Crosse, later becoming Allis Chalmers. He was then employed at Onalaska Hardware and Appliance and lastly, was a custodian for Western Technical College, until his retirement. Harry loved fishing, often sharing his catch with friends and neighbors. He was a proud member of the La Crosse Masonic lodge #190, as a 32nd degree Mason of both the Scottish and the York rites, was a Shriner and was a member of the Ruth chapter #23 of the Eastern Star.

Harry is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Scott (Linda) Hiser of La Crosse; daughters-in-law, Vona Hiser of Onalaska and Shelly Hiser of La Crescent, Minn.; grandchildren, Wade Daniel, Nathan (Amy) Keller, Ashley (Derek) Nowak, Mindy (Matt) Meldahl, Ryan (Nicole) Hiser, Cassie (Andrew) Redmond and Nicole (Steven) Knaus; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Daniel, Austin Keller, Andrew Keller, Camden Nowak, Cash Hiser, Cassidy Meldahl, Kylie Meldahl and Matthew Meldahl Jr.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Russell and Mark Hiser; sisters, Lucille Hammes and Geraldine Leveraus; and his granddaughter, Nicole Hiser.

A memorial service in Red's honor will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the La Crosse Masonic Lodge, 118 Eighth St. S., La Crosse, with Pastor John Parkyn officiating. A time for visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service at the lodge. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit to share online condolences.

Harry's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Hillview Healthcare, for all they have done for both Harry and still for Jean.