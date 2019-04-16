Herold "Bud" D. Walters

"Bud" D. Walters, 97, of La Porte passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

He was born July 21, 1921, in Lansing, Mich., to Charles and Hilda (Herold) Walters.

On Oct. 5, 1946, in Viroqua, Herold married Betty E. Anderson, who preceded him in death Jan. 27, 2008.

Herold retired from Allis Chalmers, as a tool and process engineer for 37 years. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, the American Legion Post 83, Master Mason and enjoyed golfing and fishing.

Herold served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II with Company B 23rd Infantry of the Second Infantry Division. He took part in the Battle of the Bulge and was a POW. He received a Combat Infantryman's Badge, among other accommodations.

Herold leaves behind a daughter, Nancy (Thomas) Bayus of Elk Grove Village, Ill.; a son, Gregory (Linda) Walters of La Crosse; two grandchildren, James Bayus and Erin (Mark) Walters-Udovich; two great-grandchildren, Ozwin and Orin Udovich; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a sister.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte. Funeral services will be held immediately after the visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. The Reverends Dennis Meyer and Larry Owen will officiate. Burial will follow in Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Memorial Fund, 102 G St., La Porte, Indiana 46350.

Please share prayers, condolence, and memories with the family at Essling Funeral .