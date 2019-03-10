Harold "Dean" Uhls

Harold "Dean" Uhls, 86, of La Crosse died March 10, 2019, from Alzheimers/Lewy Body.

We celebrated Dean's 86th birthday January 26th. He was born and raised in West Frankfort, Ill. Dean attended college in South Eastern Louisiana and graduated from Winona State University.

Dean served in the army for two years and was member of the Army Diving Exhibition Team.

He married Joan Lee Coover, in 1953 in Nebraska. Joan passed away in 1982 after a long battle with cancer. Dean married Diane Fox Blomquist in 1984.

Dean taught business subjects at Holmen High School and Income Tax Courses at WWTI (Western Tech College) from 1957 to 1967. While teaching his true passion was coaching basketball, track and golf. During these years he spent his summers as a professional golf instructor.

In 1968, Dean changed careers and began his own business selling life insurance and securities forming Financial Planning Services of Greater La Crosse.

Dean served six years on the Holmen School Board as treasurer and board president and was president of the Holmen Area Development Corporation. He was Wisconsin Man of the Year for Northwestern National Life Insurance Company for six years and Southern Minnesota Man of the Year for 13 years.

Dean's hobbies were "anything that involved a ball," from pingpong to basketball, golf and tennis. He was awesome at all of them.

Dean was a devout Christian committed to Jesus Christ. He was involved as a church elder for many years and he led many bible studies. He loved people and was always available to help others in most any way he could.

Dean is survived by his wife, Diane; his children, Jody (Cliff) Warden, Onalaska and their children, Briesanna (Jace) York, Taylor, and Samantha, Trudy (Dean) Volk, Charleston,S.C., their children Benjamin and Jesse, John (Teresa) Uhls, Greensboro, N.C., and their children Jonah and Carter; grandchildren, Jonathan Uhls and Aubrey (Uhls) Evans; and four great-grandchildren. He is survived also by his stepchildren, Chadburn (Diann) Blomquist, Minn., and their child, Sloane, and Darin (Kristina) Blomquist, Denver, Colo., and their children, Parker and Reese.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; his son, Robert; and his parents, Tom and Mabel; and eight brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Child Evangelism Fellowship or Coulee Region Giving Hearts Choir (local Alzheimers Choir).

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, at First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at .