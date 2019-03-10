Harold Uhls
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Harold Uhls

March 10, 2019

Harold Uhls Harold "Dean" Uhls
Harold "Dean" Uhls, 86 of La Crosse passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, at First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska has been entrusted with arrangements. Full obituary will follow. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 12, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Harold
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 12, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.