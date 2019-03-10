Follow story
Harold Uhls
March 10, 2019
Harold "Dean" Uhls
Harold "Dean" Uhls, 86 of La Crosse passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, at First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska has been entrusted with arrangements. Full obituary will follow. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 12, 2019
