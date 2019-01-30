Harold Tomter

WHITEHALL -- Harold Tomter, 95, of Whitehall passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital.

He was born Oct. 3, 1923, in the town of Pigeon, to Edwin and Theoline (Thorson) Tomter. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1943. On Nov. 30, 1946, he married Harriet Larson at the Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church in Northfield and they were together for nearly 69 years.

Harold served in the 20th Air Force in World War II; he was stationed on Guam, performing sheet metal repairs to B-29s and was honorably discharged, holding the rank of Sergeant. He then returned to the States where he farmed in the Pigeon Falls area for 21 years. In 1968, he built his own home in rural Whitehall and worked evenings in the maintenance department for the Whitehall Packing Company. He was a carpenter by day. In 1970, he was elected to the office of Trempealeau County Clerk, where he served until his retirement in 1989. His carpenter career went on, even during those years, evenings and Saturdays, and he continued that occupation well into his eighties. In 1990, he was elected to the Trempealeau County Board of Supervisors where he served for 10 years, six of which as vice-chairman.

Harold was a member of the Pigeon Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church (now Peace Lutheran) where he was a council member and served several years as congregation president; he also taught Sunday school. He belonged to the Farmers' Union and acted as president for 13 years. He served for 26 years on the then West Central Mutual Insurance Company board, much of the time as vice-president. He also spent six years on the board of directors for the Trempealeau County Health Care Center. Harold was a lifelong member of the Hutchins-Stendahl American Legion Post #191 American and was active in the Democratic Party.

He and Harriet loved to dance. They also did extensive traveling throughout the U.S. and visited Norway twice. He was an avid downhill skier and excellent woodworker. His creations can be found in several different states and are treasured by all who were fortunate enough to obtain one of his works. Recently he has spent time volunteering at the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center. He will be remembered for his pleasant personality and easy-going disposition.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet, in September 2015; a sister, Marian (Ross) Wright; and all his in-laws. He is survived by his four children, David (Eden) Tomter of Scott, Ark., Gary (Connie) Tomter of Lodi, Mary (Patrick) Halama of Whitehall and Jon (Karen) Tomter of Onalaska; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls. Pastor Mary Ann Bowman will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, Harold requested memorials which will be donated to his church; the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center; Freedom Honor Flight; and other local charities.