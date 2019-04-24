Follow story
Harold E. Role
April 24, 2019
Harold E. Role
COON VALLEY -- Harold E. Role, 83, of Coon Valley died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. at his home. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday May 3, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from noon until service time Friday at the church. Celebration of life to follow at Stockyard. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on April 29, 2019
