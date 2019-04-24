Harold E. Role
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Harold E. Role

April 24, 2019

Harold E. Role Harold E. Role
COON VALLEY -- Harold E. Role, 83, of Coon Valley died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. at his home. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday May 3, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from noon until service time Friday at the church. Celebration of life to follow at Stockyard. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on April 29, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Harold
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 29, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.