Harold Paulsen
February 20, 2020
Harold L. Paulsen
Harold L. Paulsen, 82, of French Island passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. South. Burial will follow in the French Island Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 28, 2020
