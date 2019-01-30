Harold R. Lynch

Harold R. Lynch, 83, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Gundersen Health System.

He was born Nov. 14, 1935, to Harold E. and Margaret (Hagen) Lynch. On Sept. 1, 1956, Harold married Georgine Stranc and she preceded him in death Feb. 17, 2004.

Harold enjoyed life. Harold worked at Trane Co. for 20 years, then went commercial fishing with his two sons. He was Wisconsin State Trap Shooting Champion in 1972. He loved going to Florida and Canada to fish and hunt. Here at home he would look forward to deer hunting with friends and fishing all year round.

Harold you will be truly missed by family and friends. Remember, when you are out fishing and not getting a bite, just move, you may find one of Harold's Honey Spots. And when you pull that first fish in, look up and say, 'Thanks OLD man.'

Harold is survived by two sons, Mike (Jane) Lynch of Onalaska and Mark Lynch of La Crosse; a grandson, Mark Lynch Jr.; a brother, Jim (Cookie) Lynch of Onalaska; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Margaret.

In accordance to Harold's wish, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at .