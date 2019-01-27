Harold R. Johnson
Harold R. Johnson

January 27, 2019

WESTBY -- Harold R. Johnson, 90, of Westby died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church, with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Online condolences and a complete obituary are at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on January 29, 2019
