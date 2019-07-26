Harold "Harry" W. Johnson

ONALASKA/LA CROSSE -- Harold "Harry" W. Johnson, 99, a long time resident of Onalaska and La Crosse went to join his late wife, the love of his life, Leatrice Joy Miles Johnson, Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born June 5, 1920, in Mindoro and moved to La Crosse, as a young child. Harry always had a smile and hello for old and new friends and family.

"Harry," as he was known by his friends and family, played high school football and graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse. He was a long time member and Deacon of Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse. He married his childhood sweetheart and best friend, Leatrice Miles Johnson. They loved to travel with family and friends, enjoyed music and loved to dance the night away.

Mr. Johnson was a veteran of World War II, as he served Thule, Greenland, with the Army Air Force. He retired from Dairyland Power Company. Prior to that he worked at the Auto-Lite Company, Indianhead Truck Line, Yearly Oil Company, S&M Supply and Hiawatha Coaches Bus Company.

He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed attending all of their sporting events and many school activities. He coached the 4-H League Boys Softball for many years. He enjoyed hunting, watching the Green Bay Packers and the former Milwaukee Braves. He enjoyed driving bus tours for sporting events and visiting many places of interest throughout the U.S. Harry was always quick to jump in to help family and friends with anything.

Mr. Johnson is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Lori Pipkin of La Crosse and Sharon and John Hodge of New Castle, Pa.; two sons and three daughters-in-law, James and Charlene Johnson of Hot Springs, Ark., Thomas and Barbara Johnson of Holmen and Leta (Michael) Johnson of Onalaska; grandchildren, Jeffrey Johnson, Kimberly Thompson, Nicole Haas, Matthew Johnson, Jaclyn Ballina, Laura Waite, Brian Johnson, Michelle Thomas, Michael Hodge; nine great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Evan, Brianna, Kayla, Kenzie, Zachary, Chelsea, Blake, Isabelle; and one great-great-grandson, Apollo; one sister-in-law, Janet (Frank) Miles; and several cousins.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his mother, Alma Johnson; his beloved wife, Leatrice Miles Johnson; his dear son, Michael Johnson; his son-in-law, Larry Pipkin; and his favorite aunt, Nellie Johnson.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial with military honors will be held in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Harold's honor to the Onalaska High School Scholarship Fund, in memory of his son, Michael A. Johnson. Online condolences may be given to the family at .