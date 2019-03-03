Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Harold Brueggen
March 03, 2019
Harold "Harry" Alois Brueggen
SPARTA -- Harold "Harry" Alois Brueggen, 86, of Sparta passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Mayo Health Center in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sparta. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation beginning with a vigil prayer service at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Visitation will continue from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
SPARTA -- Harold "Harry" Alois Brueggen, 86, of Sparta passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Mayo Health Center in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sparta. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation beginning with a vigil prayer service at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Visitation will continue from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 4, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Harold
in memory of Harold
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 04, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.