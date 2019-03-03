Harold Brueggen
Harold Brueggen

March 03, 2019

Harold Brueggen Harold "Harry" Alois Brueggen
SPARTA -- Harold "Harry" Alois Brueggen, 86, of Sparta passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Mayo Health Center in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sparta. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation beginning with a vigil prayer service at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Visitation will continue from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 4, 2019
