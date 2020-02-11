Harold 'Bones' W. Bartig

Harold "Bones" W. Bartig, 98, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Bethany-Riverside Nursing Facility. He was born in Eau Claire, Wis., Dec. 2, 1921, to William and Dora (Redmond) Bartig. He married Arlene J. Juroszek Feb. 14, 1943, in Eau Claire. Arlene preceded him in death Sept. 29, 2008.

Harold served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a member of American Legion Post 52 of La Crosse. He was a long-time, active member of Faith Lutheran Church in La Crosse and was the last surviving charter member of the parish.

Harold worked as a printer throughout his life. His career began at Eau Claire Printing, before moving on to the Echo Graphic newspaper in Lake City, Minn. After moving to La Crosse in 1955, Harold worked for La Crosse Printing, now La Crosse Graphics, and the La Crosse Tribune, before retiring. In his retirement years, Harold worked part-time in the Physical Education Dept., at UW-L.

Harold is survived by his children, Donald (Nancy) Bartig of Ladysmith, Wis., Sandra (Dr. Richard Sr.) Lofthouse of Naples, Fla., and Thomas Bartig of La Crosse; his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Jeff (Sara) Bartig and their daughters, Kate and Anna, of Houlton, Wis., Steve (Sally) Bartig and their children, Emily, Maggie and Ryan, of Elk Mound, Wis., Dr. Majelle (Brad) Susler and their son, Cohen, of Milwaukee, and Major Richard (Kate) Lofthouse Jr. and their son, Hank, of Monterey, Calif.; two sisters, Lois (Herb Sr.) Sakalaucks and Dorothy (Ray) Isham, both of Eau Claire; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Arlene, Harold was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kelly Lofthouse; a daughter-in-law, Bette Bartig; a sister, Phyllis Bartig; and a brother, James Bartig.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1407 Main St., La Crosse. The Revs. Jacob Eichers, Paul Mundinger and James Cumming, will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. An online guest book is available at .

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Layman's League.

Harold's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staffs at Bethany on Cass and Bethany-Riverside and also to Dr. Mary Bassing for their wonderful care.