Harlyn Everett Melcher
March 12, 2020
Harlyn Everett Melcher
Harlyn Everett Melcher, 93, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Benedictine Manor Healthcare Center in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse. Pastor Andrew Fortuine will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences and obituary at couleecremation.com.
Published on March 14, 2020
Events
