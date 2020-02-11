Follow story
Harland Stilwell
February 11, 2020
Harland A. Stilwell
WESTBY/STODDARD -- Harland A. Stilwell, 85, of Westby and formerly of Stoddard, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church in Stoddard. The Rev. Silas Schmitzer will officiate with burial in the Stoddard Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 until service time at the church. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.
Published on February 14, 2020
in memory of Harland
