November 23, 1930 - March 25, 2019

ONALASKA -- Harland "Harley" "Hock" LaRoy Hockenbery, 88, of Onalaska passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home.
Harley was born Nov. 23, 1930, to Ellman and Deloris (Romlow) Hockenbery on the family farm in the town of Grant, Monroe County.
On Nov. 15, 1952, Harley married Gladys Pischke. They were married until the time of her death May 1, 2000. On July 4, 2010, Harley was remarried to his best friend, Nancy Netzer.
A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services Onalaska Chapel, 907 Sand Lake Road.
To read Harley's complete obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 2, 2019
in memory of Harland
