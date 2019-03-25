Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Harland LaRoy Hockenbery
November 23, 1930 - March 25, 2019
Harland LaRoy Hockenbery
ONALASKA -- Harland "Harley" "Hock" LaRoy Hockenbery, 88, of Onalaska passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home.
Harley was born Nov. 23, 1930, to Ellman and Deloris (Romlow) Hockenbery on the family farm in the town of Grant, Monroe County.
On Nov. 15, 1952, Harley married Gladys Pischke. They were married until the time of her death May 1, 2000. On July 4, 2010, Harley was remarried to his best friend, Nancy Netzer.
A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services Onalaska Chapel, 907 Sand Lake Road.
To read Harley's complete obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
ONALASKA -- Harland "Harley" "Hock" LaRoy Hockenbery, 88, of Onalaska passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home.
Harley was born Nov. 23, 1930, to Ellman and Deloris (Romlow) Hockenbery on the family farm in the town of Grant, Monroe County.
On Nov. 15, 1952, Harley married Gladys Pischke. They were married until the time of her death May 1, 2000. On July 4, 2010, Harley was remarried to his best friend, Nancy Netzer.
A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services Onalaska Chapel, 907 Sand Lake Road.
To read Harley's complete obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 2, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Harland
in memory of Harland
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 02, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.