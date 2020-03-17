Harlan Small
Harlan Small

March 17, 2020

Harlan Small Harlan 'Howie' Small
ONALASKA -- Harlan "Howie" Small, 95, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Mulder Health Care Facility of West Salem. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 21, 2020
