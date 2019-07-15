Harlan J. Meyer

WEST SALEM -- Harlan J. Meyer, 88, of West Salem passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born Nov. 26, 1930, in West Salem, to Herman and Rosa (Yauncke) Meyer. On Jan. 18, 1952, he married Patrice V. Justin. Harlan was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 until 1956.

Harlan loved his wife, Pat, his children, all of his family and pets, including a wild squirrel and Shushy. He will be remembered for family car trips, fishing at his beloved cottage, and attention to details and being frugal. Harlan especially enjoyed the pine trees above the bank of the cottage, which he and his brothers planted many years ago. He loved his gardens and spent hours canning. Before the kids could drive, Harlan taught them how to change a tire and the oil.

Survivors include his wife, Patrice of West Salem; two daughters, Debra (Mike) Faust and Vickie (Jerry) King, both of La Crosse; one son, Bruce (partner, Beth Riddell) Meyer of Lawrence, Kan.; six grandchildren, Kari Smith, Jodi (Brian) Stroik, Alicia (Matt) Shepard, Justin Faust, Amanda Faust (fiance, Ben Pfiffner), and Amber Alvarez; 13 great-grandchildren, Bianca, Kai, Asia, Sadie, Mackenzie, Abagail, Megan, Ethan, Gavin, Mason, Guillermo, Miguel and Amelia.

Harlan was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gary James Meyer; sisters, Violet, Mildred, Alberta, Berniece and Ardell; and brothers, Orville, Maynard, and Merlin.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Presbyterian Church of West Salem, 625 W. Franklin St. Pastor Stephanie M. Steiner and Pastor Larry A. Olson will officiate. Burial will be in Hamilton Cemetery with full military honors to be conducted by the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51 of West Salem and the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honor Guard.

A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be sent at . Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of loss.