Harlan J. Meyer
Harlan J. Meyer

July 15, 2019

Harlan J. Meyer Harlan J. Meyer
WEST SALEM -- Harlan J. Meyer, 88, of West Salem passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Presbyterian Church of West Salem, 625 Franklin St. W. Pastor Stephanie M. Steiner and Pastor Larry Olson will officiate. Burial will be in Hamilton Cemetery with full military honors to be conducted by the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51 of West Salem and the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of loss.
Published on July 17, 2019
Heather Scott and Victoria Price
Jul 17, 2019
Sending love and prayers to you all.
He will be missed.