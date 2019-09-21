Follow story
Harlan Andrew Fernholz
Harlan 'Harley' Andrew Fernholz
Harlan "Harley" Andrew Fernholz, 60, passed unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in his home.
Beloved son of Willie and Charlotte Fernholz; and brother to three sisters, Valerie (Joel) Behrens, Wanda (Kenny) Thorson and Kate (Mark) Squier; uncle to Ben (Ashley) Squier, Libby Thorson, Breanna (Scott) Martin and Brandon (Jodi) Behrens; great-uncle to Brayden, Sofia and Nolan Martin and Emerson and Harper Behrens. Also survived by numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Bernie and Sally Fernholz and Norman and Chloe Schaffner.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the Prairie Room at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, with a reception following the service. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
