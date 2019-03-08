Gwen M. Fraust

BLAIR/NEILLSVILLE, Wis. -- Gwen M. Fraust, 91, of Blair, formerly of Neillsville died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born Dec. 6, 1927, to Rueben and Lena Knoop. She married Dea Fraust May 1, 1948.

Gwen enjoyed life, gardening, being outdoors, church activities and helping others. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was most important to her. Gwen had much love to give and was a wonderful friend to everyone.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Peachie) Fraust of Holmen, Cathy Fraust of North Freedom, Robert (Debbie) Fraust of Ettrick, Renee Schmidt of Granite Bay, Calif.; grandchildren, Amy (Chip) Schilling, La Crosse, Jessica (Clayton) McNamara, Ettrick, Timothy and Jonathan Schmidt, Granite Bay; four great-grandchildren, Chase, Will and Carson Schilling and Riggins McNamara.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dea; brothers, David and Eugene Knoop; and a son-in-law, Jon Schmidt.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Living Hope Evangelical Free Church, 7 Fairground Ave., Neillsville, with pastor Steve Wentz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at church. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Kratz Funeral Home-Portage, Wis., is assisting the family with arrangements. .