Gretechen Ellingson
August 03, 2019
Gretchen A. Ellingson
STODDARD -- Gretchen A. Ellingson, 69, of rural Stoddard died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at her home. Private services will be held. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to the Driftless Humane Society, 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, Wis. 54665. Seland Funeral Home of Coon Valley is assisting the family.
Published on September 5, 2019
