Gregory L. Keller

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, Gregory L. Keller went quickly from his ranch home to his Heavenly home at age 59. Gregory was born April 18, 1959, in Fallon, Mont., and adopted out to Vernon and Averill Keller, forming a tight family bond. Along with a sister, Elana (Keller) Swandal, Gregory grew up on the family ranch along Fiddler Creek Road and called the Fishtail area his home. He attended school in Absarokee where he was actively involved in FFA, football, basketball, and track and field. He was also proudly involved in 4H with his steers and sheep. Gregory graduated from Absarokee High School in 1978 and shortly after got married to Debbie Jensen and became a daddy. He carried on learning about ranching from his parents and worked close and hard with his dad for over 40 years. His daughter, Katie A. Keller soon was joined by brothers, Jeffory M. Keller and Cody W. Keller. On June 1, 1996 he married Terlene Terlson, he was baptized into God's love, along with his children June 1, 1997 and two years later they had their own daughter, Ivory L. Keller.

Gregory was known for his honesty, integrity, and ability to wait and think on any major decisions. He served happily in various positions on the Nye Fire Department, with the Fishtail School Board, Montana WoolGrowers, the Stillwater Wool Pool, Montana StockGrowers Association, Stillwater Valley Watershed Council, and the Beartooth StockGrowers Association. He also studied hard for a First Responder certification and was honored to be a part of the Citizen's Advisory Committee with Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Gregory and his wife Terlene became members of the Absarokee Evangelical Church where Date Night was special. He just loved being involved in his community when he could, always willing to help someone. He was a huge supporter of his children's sports activities from volleyball, football, basketball to youth rodeo, hunting, fishing and some camping. He was an excellent 4H and FFA dad also. Gregory and wife Terlene explored parts of Montana together, Yellowstone Park, and created lots of memories with family in Wisconsin. Gregory also enjoyed old John Wayne movies and old western songs.

Gregory is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his loving wife, Terlene Keller (Terlson); sister, Elana (Gordon) Swandal; children, Katie (Jason) Struthers, Jeff (Laurie) Keller, Cody (Cameo) Keller and Ivory Keller; along with a niece, nephew and eight grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at the Smith Funeral Home in Columbus from 2 to 6 p.m. March 15, and his funeral service will be at the Absarokee Evangelical Church in Absarokee at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, followed by interment at the Rosebud Cemetery and a luncheon by the ladies of the church. Greg's memory can be honored with donations to the Absarokee Ambulance Service, the Absarokee Evangelical Church, or the Beartooth StockGrowers.