September 26, 2019

ARCADIA -- Gregory Leo Howe, 68, of Arcadia died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in his home. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a celebration of life beginning at 4 p.m. followed by military honors. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on September 28, 2019
