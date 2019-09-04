Gregory S. Horstman

WATERTOWN, Wis. -- Gregory S. Horstman, of Watertown passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.

Gregory Scott Horstman was born Aug. 11, 1960, in La Crosse, the son of Henry and Leona (nee Loomis) Horstman. He was a 1978 graduate of Luther High School in Onalaska. He received his bachelor's in economics from UW-Madison. On Dec. 31, 1993, he married Tahera Moledina at their home. Greg was employed at WPS Insurance, where he held the title of vice president. He was appointed Deputy Secretary of the Department of Regulation and Licensing, as well as CEO, of Wisconsin Rx. Greg loved the outdoors, playing golf and spending time with his family and friends. He was very proud of the home he built alongside his father, Henry. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, in Watertown.

Greg is survived by his wife, Tahera of Watertown; brother, Doug (Kathy) Horstman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as siblings, Nancy Bowman and Dick Horstman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown, with the Rev. Brett Brauer officiating. Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hafemeister Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at .

Greg was truly blessed and remained strong in his faith, despite the struggles he endured. The family would like to thank his wonderful friends for the time they spent with him, as well as the staff in the ICU at Aurora Medical Center in Summit, for their care.

"I will always love you."