Gregory M. Beranek

GALENA, Ill. -- Gregory Michael Beranek, 64, of Galena, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, and where friends may gather after 5 p.m. until time of service. Military honors will be accorded immediately following the service by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193 of Galena. Burial will be held at a later date in La Crosse. Cremation rites have been accorded.

He was born Dec. 27, 1954, in La Crosse, the son of Howard Jay and Arvilla Joyce (Mauch) Beranek. Greg served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad as a signal maintainer until his retirement. Greg enjoyed spending time on the Mississippi River, working on cars, listening to rock and roll and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed lending a helping hand to anyone in need.

Greg is survived by his daughter, Jessica Toth; his mother, Arvilla Olson; a sister, Vikki (Glen) Slaats; and his nieces and nephews, Lydia and Dallas Beranek, Matthew (Robin) and Sara Slaats. He was preceded in death by his father; a daughter, Katherine Toth; and a brother, Howard Jay Beranek. Online condolences may be left at