David Anthony Remen

David Anthony Remen, 32, of La Crosse was tragically taken from us Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Washington, D.C. David was born March 21, 1986. He grew up in La Crosse and graduated from Logan High school in 2004 He was known by friends Chucky or Smiling Dave. After high school he earned a welding degree from WTC. He later found his trade setting up and restoring billiard tables. He worked as an apprentice to Leni Jeszewski of Exclusively Billiards for several years. David became an excellent pool player who loved the competition of leagues and tournaments, often leading in runouts. David finally opened Remen's Billiards at 1119 West Ave. where many hours of friendship pool playing were passed. David will be remembered for his smile and laughter and is easy-going nature. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Ken and Gloria Remen of Las Vegas, Nev., and Harold and Karen Stankey of Holmen. He is survived by his parents, Greg Remen of La Crosse and Diane Stankey of Holmen; two sisters, Nicole Burks and Kimberly Remains of La Crosse. He will be permanently laid to rest alongside other family members in Oak Creek cemetery and Holmen services to be held at 4 p.m. Monday, March 25, at our saviors Lutheran Church 612 Division St. La Crosse. Visitation begins at 3 p.m., followed by a meal, all are invited to pay their respects to a beautiful life taken so suddenly memorials can be sent directly to the church. Special thanks to the victim services unit of La Crosse and Washington, D.C. police department head to Dickinson funeral home for recovering David remains and other assistance.

On the morning of February 14, 2019, A masked gunman entered the business David was serving killing him and seriously injuring the manager. No known motives or suspects have been found. David was considered a bystander, the case remains open. A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.