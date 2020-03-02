Follow story
Grant W. Blum
March 02, 2020
Grant W. Blum
LA CROSSE/HOLMEN -- Grant W. Blum, 88, of La Crosse and formerly of Holmen passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Hillview Healthcare Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. A complete obituary will be follow.
