Grace Elnora Henderson

Grace Elnora Henderson, 93, was called to her heavenly home Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center.

She was born April 3, 1925, to Arthur and Lena (Grimslid) Hatlan in Crawford County, Wis. She was united in marriage to Bernard Henderson Nov. 11, 1943, at St. James Catholic Church in Rising Sun, Wis. Soon after they moved to the La Crosse area.

Grace was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker who loved gardening and flowers and she was also a great seamstress. After her children were grown, she took a course in Health Care at WWTC and worked as a nurse's aide for Home Health Care, caring for the elderly in their homes for 13 years.

Grace is survived by nine children, Ronald (Nancy) Henderson of West Bend, Wis., Mary (Thomas) Phillips of Holmen, Joann Lord of Onalaska, Janet (Charles) Schleifer of La Crosse, Kay Bach of La Crosse, Karen (Brian) Harris of Onalaska, Jeanne Johnson of Coon Valley, John (Jean) Henderson of Coon Valley, and Kimberly Henderson (Thomas Strangstalien) of West Salem; her daughter-in-law, JoAnn Henderson of Onalaska; 25 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, a sister, Anna Kemp of Beaver Dam, Wis.; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn (David) Leirmo of Ferryville; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and a special friend, Louise Leibl. Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bernard; her son, Roger Henderson; grandson, Mark Phillips; great-granddaughter, Carli Christina Clements; a son-in-law, Edgar Johnson; her parents; three sisters, Myrtle Sandy, Laura Sandy, and Helen Reed; and five brothers, Jerone, Joseph, Glen, Archie, and Bernie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., in Onalaska, with Monseigneur Steve Kachel officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Onalaska City Cemetery. Friends may call at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of service. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online guest book is available at .

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the dedicated loving staff at the Onalaska Care Center for their many years of care and compassion for our mother, Grace. She loved you all!