Gordon C. Searle

Gordon C. Searle, 84, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. He was born Jan. 15, 1935, to Clyde and Kathryn (Gilbertson) Searle. He married Betty Schwertel Sept. 3, 1955.

Gordon worked in the computer industry at Trane Company in La Crosse, Northern Telecom in Nashville, Tenn., and Heileman's in La Crosse. He was an avid Packers fan, loved gardening (especially tomatoes), golfing, but mostly spending time with his family. He always put his family first.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty; their children, Jane (Mark) Boehlke, Gary (Nancy) Searle and Mary (Wayne) Fell; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon Paul. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N. Salem Road, La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and private family interment will be in the Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the church.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the 6th Floor at Gundersen, Mulder Care Center staff, and the staff at Eagle Crest South, for all the wonderful care. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with services.