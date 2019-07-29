Follow story
Gordon A. Neuman
July 29, 2019
Gordon A. Neuman
BANGOR -- Gordon A. Neuman, 94, of Bangor passed away, Monday, July 29, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 401 16th Ave., N., Bangor. The Rev Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published on July 31, 2019
