Gordon "Gordie" Robert Miller

BARRE MILLS -- Gordon "Gordie" Robert Miller, 96, of Barre Mills passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Oct. 8, 1922.

He married Sylvia Garbers Jan. 10, 1953, and she preceded him in death Nov. 12, 2010. Gordon successfully ran the family farm. He loved his time with the land, his animals and gardening.

Gordon was a die hard Cubs fan for all of his life. Sylvia and Gordie loved spending their winters in Arizona, following the Cubs at spring training. He also loved going to the casino, playing cards and he enjoyed trips to Iowa, with his good friend, Dick.

Gordie is survived by his nephew, Arlan (Ellen) Miller; nieces, Patricia Andersen, Carol Wang, Kathy (Tim) Thompson; and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; parents; siblings, Eldor, Florence, Emil and Alvin.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Mulder Health Care Facility and also Gundersen Health System Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at St. John's Lutheran Church, W3565 Cty. Road M, Barre Mills. Pastor Andrew Schultz will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at .

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John's Lutheran Church.