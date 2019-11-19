Gordon Charles Hockenbery
Gordon Charles Hockenbery

November 19, 2019

ONALASKA -- Gordon Charles Hockenbery, 91, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in his home. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary will follow. Online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 23, 2019
