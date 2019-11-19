Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Gordon Charles Hockenbery
November 19, 2019
Gordon Charles Hockenbery
ONALASKA -- Gordon Charles Hockenbery, 91, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in his home. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary will follow. Online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
ONALASKA -- Gordon Charles Hockenbery, 91, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in his home. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary will follow. Online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 23, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Gordon
in memory of Gordon
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 23, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.