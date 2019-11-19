Gordon Argyle Greene
November 19, 2019

HOLMEN -- Gordon Argyle Greene, 80, of Holmen passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1901 E. Church Road, West Salem, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 20, 2019
