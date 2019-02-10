Gordon "Gordy" Bauer

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Gordon "Gordy" Bauer, 81, of Caledonia went to be with the Lord peacefully Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Tweeten Nursing Home in Spring Grove, Minn. He was born May 14, 1937, to Gerhard and Helen (Reining) Bauer in Caledonia. Beloved husband to: Wanda Haugstad, his wife of 59 years and father to seven children, Dan Bauer, Greg Bauer, Maria Keefe, Brian (Kim) Bauer, Gina Gran (Jeff Sawle), Sara (Tracey) Ludgood, Kevin (Kerri) Bauer. Grandfather to: Adam, Aubrey, Emma, Halle, Cora, Mackenzie, Leah, Austin, Abby, Arick, Cassie, Lindsay, Tanner, Danielle, Hunter, Caeden, Nevaeh.

Gordy was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Parish where he was actively involved with the Knights of Columbus, ushering and served as a trustee on the Calvary Cemetery Board. He was a very faith filled man, very devoted to his family, loved to serve others and had a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, golf, and attending any sporting event his grandchildren were in. And of course, baseball (oh, the stories!). He humbly accepted his induction into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008. He was a pillar of the community and loved by all.

Gordy worked at various jobs throughout his lifetime including Dolly Madison, Texaco, Jahn Transfer, Gateway/Fleming and the Houston County Sheriff's Office. Service to others was a very important part of his life, so upon retirement, he devoted his time to the Rod & Gun Club, Meals on Wheels, the food shelf, and working at community dinners.

He is survived by siblings, Bernice (the late Les) Lange, Vina (the late Ted) Lange, Rita (Lee) Svehaug, John (Judy) Bauer, Mary Mullen; sister-in-law, Leota Bauer; and brothers-in-law, Art Robak and Dave Augedahl. Also survived by in-laws, Judy Haugstad, Sandra Guillaume, Elizabeth Wintheiser and Rick Haugstad. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Vince (Rosine) Bauer, Sr. Vinciana Bauer, Teresa (Ralph) Heberlein, Shorty Bauer, Millie Robak and Helen Augedahl; in-laws, Jay Schense, Ole Haugstad, Richard Guillaume and Ed Anderson; son-in-law, Dan Gran; and two infant grandsons.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Stephen Abaukaka will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall with prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday morning before the service in Holy Family Hall. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at .