Goldie Zeimet
Goldie Zeimet

May 18, 2019

NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Goldie Zeimet, 88, of New Albin died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Veteran's Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Albin, with The Rev. John Moser as the celebrant. There will be a two hour visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. before Mass Friday, at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, New Albin.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.
Published on May 20, 2019
