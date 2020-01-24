Gloria Jean Suhr
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Gloria Jean Suhr

January 24, 2020

Gloria Jean Suhr Gloria Jean Suhr
Gloria Jean Suhr, 81, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Marinuka Manor Nursing Home in Galesville. Services will be held Feb. 1, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St. Onalaska. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A service will be at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon. A family burial will happen at a later date. A full obituary may be found at couleecremation.com.
Published on January 27, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Gloria Jean Suhr, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Gloria
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 27, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.