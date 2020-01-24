Follow story
Gloria Jean Suhr
January 24, 2020
Gloria Jean Suhr
Gloria Jean Suhr, 81, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Marinuka Manor Nursing Home in Galesville. Services will be held Feb. 1, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St. Onalaska. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A service will be at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon. A family burial will happen at a later date. A full obituary may be found at couleecremation.com.
Published on January 27, 2020
