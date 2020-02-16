Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Gloria A. Ostrem
August 12, 1937 - February 16, 2020
Gloria A. Ostrem
CHASEBURG -- Gloria A. Ostrem, 82, of Chaseburg died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. She was born Aug. 12, 1937, to Gerald and Hilda (Myhre) Rumsey in Vernon County. She married Harley Ostrem Oct. 18, 1955. They moved to a farm near Chaseburg and lived there all of their married life. Gloria worked at Sears in La Crosse for 35 years.
Survivors include two sons, Steven (Laura) of Montezuma, Iowa, and Mark (Lynn) of Chaseburg; four grandchildren, Michael and his son, Zaidyn of Chaseburg, Robert of Minneapolis, Elizabeth of Fairfield, Iowa, and Benjamin of Red Wing, Minn.; a sister, Mary (Ed) Burke of Westby; a brother, Arvid (Betty) Rumsey of La Crosse; a brother-in-law, Gene (Mary) Ostrem; sisters-in-law Betty, Elson and Judy Warner; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harley in 2018; and a brother, Larry.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. with a prayer service 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Private burial will be in the Lower Coon Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
CHASEBURG -- Gloria A. Ostrem, 82, of Chaseburg died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. She was born Aug. 12, 1937, to Gerald and Hilda (Myhre) Rumsey in Vernon County. She married Harley Ostrem Oct. 18, 1955. They moved to a farm near Chaseburg and lived there all of their married life. Gloria worked at Sears in La Crosse for 35 years.
Survivors include two sons, Steven (Laura) of Montezuma, Iowa, and Mark (Lynn) of Chaseburg; four grandchildren, Michael and his son, Zaidyn of Chaseburg, Robert of Minneapolis, Elizabeth of Fairfield, Iowa, and Benjamin of Red Wing, Minn.; a sister, Mary (Ed) Burke of Westby; a brother, Arvid (Betty) Rumsey of La Crosse; a brother-in-law, Gene (Mary) Ostrem; sisters-in-law Betty, Elson and Judy Warner; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harley in 2018; and a brother, Larry.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. with a prayer service 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Private burial will be in the Lower Coon Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on February 18, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Gloria
in memory of Gloria
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Visitation
Friday February 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave, Coon Valley, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Gloria's Visitation begins.
Prayer Service
Friday February 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave, Coon Valley, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Gloria's Prayer Service begins.
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 18, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.