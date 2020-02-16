Gloria A. Ostrem
Gloria A. Ostrem

August 12, 1937 - February 16, 2020

CHASEBURG -- Gloria A. Ostrem, 82, of Chaseburg died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. She was born Aug. 12, 1937, to Gerald and Hilda (Myhre) Rumsey in Vernon County. She married Harley Ostrem Oct. 18, 1955. They moved to a farm near Chaseburg and lived there all of their married life. Gloria worked at Sears in La Crosse for 35 years.
Survivors include two sons, Steven (Laura) of Montezuma, Iowa, and Mark (Lynn) of Chaseburg; four grandchildren, Michael and his son, Zaidyn of Chaseburg, Robert of Minneapolis, Elizabeth of Fairfield, Iowa, and Benjamin of Red Wing, Minn.; a sister, Mary (Ed) Burke of Westby; a brother, Arvid (Betty) Rumsey of La Crosse; a brother-in-law, Gene (Mary) Ostrem; sisters-in-law Betty, Elson and Judy Warner; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harley in 2018; and a brother, Larry.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. with a prayer service 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Private burial will be in the Lower Coon Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on February 18, 2020
Events

Visitation

Friday February 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave, Coon Valley, WI

Prayer Service

Friday February 21, 2020
6:00 PM

Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave, Coon Valley, WI

