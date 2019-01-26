Gloria (Rose) Kuecker

ONALASKA -- Gloria (Rose) Kuecker, 77, of Onalaska passed away with family members by her side Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Gloria had fought against heart disease and COPD for several years.

She was born June 2, 1941, to Leroy and Inga (Peterson) Rose. She lived in La Crosse, most of her life, moving to Illinois, Minnesota and back to La Crosse. As a young child, the family moved to Arizona and California, for health reasons for her Dad. She attended Jefferson Grade School and Logan High. She was raised on Indian Hill. She always said one of the best things in life was living on Indian Hill in La Crosse. Gloria loved to travel, bowling, ice skating in her younger years, and gardening with her late husband, Stan. Most of all, she loved her family, reunions and parties were her happiest times. She belonged to Eagles AEAC and Auxiliary. Gloria was a hard worker finally retiring from La Crescent Health Care.

Gloria is survived by her four children, Carolyn (Duane) Hanson, Lansing, Iowa, Randy Wallace, La Crosse, Robert Daugherty Jr. and his partner, Sally Wettenberg, La Crosse, Teri (Michael) Herold, Onalaska; seven grandkids; 14 great-grandkids; two stepchildren, Bob Kuecker, Caledonia, Minn., and Laurie Kuecker, La Crosse; sister, June Mahoney, La Crosse; stepbrother, Bill South (Terry), New Mexico; two sisters-in-law, Alice (Stanley) Kruse, Caledonia and Marilyn (Duane) Thomford, Caledonia; brother-in-law, John (Kathy) Kuecker; also very much in her heart are Bridget (Frank) Baughman, Bryan Wallace, Brenda Wallace; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley Kuecker; parents, LeRoy and Inga Rose; stepfather, Rudy South and wife, Sue; brother, Leon Rose and wife, Margaret; their children, Lisa and David Rose; brother, Marlin Rose; brother-in-law, Paul Mahoney; niece, Kimberly Hollowitch; and late husbands, Robert Daugherty and Steven Wallace.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation beginning one hour prior at 10 a.m. Chaplain Jeff Thomson will be officiating.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.